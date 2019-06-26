A fire was started after an oxygen tank exploded at a vacant home on Quail Crossing Drive near Wait Avenue in a Wake Forest neighborhood.

A firefighter was injured while responding to the fire and explosions.

Officials told WRAL News that multiple oxygen tanks inside the home exploded, sending people running from their homes after midnight.

Read more at WRAL.com.

Oxygen Tank Explodes In Wake Forest Home was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: