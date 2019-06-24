CLOSE
Meet Your New Miss North Carolina, Alexandra Badgett!!

Black and Natural Pageant

Source: Black & Natural Pageantry / Black & Natural Pageantry

Congrats to Alexandra Badgett, Miss Jacksonville, who took the crown of Miss North Carolina this past weekend!

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3027947" align="alignleft" width="1222"] Source: Bobby Metelus / Getty[/caption] The family that plays together, stays together! And it's clear that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will be together forever as they are back on their grind in Cannes, giving us serious FOMO. But this time, the couple took along 12-year-old Zion Wade and 7-month-old “Shady Baby” Kaavia James to join in on #WadeWorldTour2019 fun! See, apparently Gabrielle is in the south of France for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, promoting her cop drama with Jessica Alba "LA's Finest," and they've turned this work trip into a beautiful vacay filled with sun, fun and even hanging with friends Ciara and Russel Wilson. Check out photos of their trip to Cannes below.

 

