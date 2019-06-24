CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Teairra Mari Busted For DWI In A 3-Wheeled Car

Girlfriends & Champagne Pamper Party

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It seems like Teairra Mari cannot catch a break!  If being sued by 50 Cent for additional money outside of the $30,000 she already owes him wasn’t enough, she is now facing DWI charges.

RELATED: Teairra Mari Loses Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against 50 Cent; Ordered To Pay $30K

The star was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly driving drunk and without a license in a car that only had three wheels, according to New York Post.

According to reports Teairra reportedly lost a wheel from her maroon 2014 Dodge Charger, which she continued to drive through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

The car was “sparking and smoking as it continued through the tunnel, grinding on the pavement,” according to witnesses.

RELATED: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

She also blew more than three times the legal limit.  Let’s hope 50 Cent finds some compassion and grants her an extension on the money she owes him because Sis is going to need all her coins to fight this DWI.

Teairra Mari Busted For DWI In A 3-Wheeled Car

