CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

P.J. Tucker Stars In Foot Locker x Nike Discover Your Air: “The Letter” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
PJ Tucker x Foot Locker

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

If anyone has an obsession with sneakers and Air Maxes in general, it’s P.J. Tucker. The Houston Rockets forward and NBA Sneakerhead king starred in “The Letter,” a new commercial co-starring singer and model Pia Mia and actor JD McCrary.

As the commercial goes, one sneakerhead sends a letter to each of the three, proclaiming that he’s the biggest fan of each of them and wants only one request: for them to give a coveted pair of Nike Air sneakers from Foot Locker. Not to meet them, oh no — just the sneakers. Why? Because sneakers of course.

Unbeknownst to them? The “fan” arguably has more pair of Nike Air Max 95s or Nike Air Max Plus. The commercial premiered last night during the NBA Draft and the full collection of Air Max silhouettes featured in The Letter is available on footlocker.com, at Foot Locker stores around the country and through shoppable Instagram posts.

Watch P.J. in the commercial below.

RELATED: SNEAKERBOX: Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

P.J. Tucker Stars In Foot Locker x Nike Discover Your Air: “The Letter” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black and Natural Pageant
Meet Your New Miss North Carolina, Alexandra Badgett!!
 1 hour ago
06.24.19
0 item
Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Sweet Dreams: The Best Yoga Poses To Help…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
FYI: Here’s The Scientific Reason Why Your Face…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
0 item
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Bill Cosby Calls Himself “America’s Dad”
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
38 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
10 Struggles 90’s Kids Dealt With That Kids…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Teairra Mari Busted For DWI In A 3-Wheeled…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Ashley Graham Shares Email From A Racist Troll…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
P.J. Tucker Stars In Foot Locker x Nike…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close