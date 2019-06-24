If anyone has an obsession with sneakers and Air Maxes in general, it’s P.J. Tucker. The Houston Rockets forward and NBA Sneakerhead king starred in “The Letter,” a new commercial co-starring singer and model Pia Mia and actor JD McCrary.

As the commercial goes, one sneakerhead sends a letter to each of the three, proclaiming that he’s the biggest fan of each of them and wants only one request: for them to give a coveted pair of Nike Air sneakers from Foot Locker. Not to meet them, oh no — just the sneakers. Why? Because sneakers of course.

Unbeknownst to them? The “fan” arguably has more pair of Nike Air Max 95s or Nike Air Max Plus. The commercial premiered last night during the NBA Draft and the full collection of Air Max silhouettes featured in The Letter is available on footlocker.com, at Foot Locker stores around the country and through shoppable Instagram posts.

Watch P.J. in the commercial below.

RELATED: SNEAKERBOX: Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

P.J. Tucker Stars In Foot Locker x Nike Discover Your Air: “The Letter” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: