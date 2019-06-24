CLOSE
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious Illness In Dominican Republic

BRAZIL-CARNIVAL-A FAVORITA

Source: FERNANDO MAIA / Getty

According to NYPost, a Queens mother for four, 38-year-old Donette Edge Cannon, has died only hours after being exposed to a mysterious stomach illness during her vacation to the Dominican Republic back in May 14, 2018.

Donette was on the island with her family who all reported having minor stomach issues during the trip, but none as bad as what she suffered says her sister Cannon Edge Johnson, “For us, throughout the trip, we kept using the bathroom,” Johnson said. “We went to a restaurant in the same condition, anytime we ate we were using the bathroom.”

After a night of dancing and partying, Donette woke up in the middle of the night with diarrhea and vomiting that progressively got worse.

“My cousin said, ‘It’s getting worse. I’m going to have the medics come and check her out,’” Johnson said. “Once they got to the room, she fell unconscious and they took her to the hospital.”

Donette was diabetic and was undergoing dialysis prior to the trip, but she was taken to the hospital without her meds. The hospital told her relatives it was too late to take her elsewhere. “They basically let her die on the table,” her sister said.

Donette’s official cause of death was ruled kidney failure. “Their conclusion was renal failure, but it never addressed what initially got her sick in the first place,” Johnson told The Post.

When asked about the numerous new incidents of tourists dying Johnson says,” “I think now that looking at the other incidents that it definitely [is] something deeper and sheds on their health care practices,” Johnson told The Post. “It’s not like the United States.”

She said she “would never return” to the country and wants to warn others to be “very cautious.”

This story was originally posted on bossip.com.

