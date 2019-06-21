CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored Love To Pride Rock In New ‘Lion King’ Clip

Another Thursday for Bey.

7 reads
Leave a comment
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King already has people hyped, but this week something happened that proves it’s sure to be another box office hit.

It was just another Thursday morning of folks waiting on Friday to come, when this happened…

 

Finally, Lion King fans across the globe got a taste of Beyoncé and Donald Glover serenading us with the carnivore classic “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

And while Donald definitely did his job carrying a tune, let’s face it…

When you’re singing next to Beyoncé, you might as well be singing backgrounds at the Fourth of July street fair.

In thirty seconds, Queen Bey proved that she shouldn’t just get respect for her entertainment skills, but the woman can actually SING…

In case you ain’t know.

Hit the flip for four heavenly moments from the 30 second clip that unequivocally ended “Love Droughts” across the animal kingdom.

Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored Love To Pride Rock In New ‘Lion King’ Clip was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close