CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Alexa play "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo. 

18 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Rumors of trouble in paradise for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have been simmering for a while. Now, according to a new report, the couple is no longer together.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her relationship to the world back in June 2018 after dishing about the new man in her life on Dish Nation. Three months later, she announced that she was pregnant with the entrepreneur’s baby. That led to an engagement in late September with baby Pilar being born this past March.

The first sign of trouble between the couple occurred last month, when Porsha unfollowed McKinley on Instagram amid allegations that he had been unfaithful, which he denied. She further fueled breakup rumors after she was spotted vacationing in Hollywood, Florida with Pilar sans McKinley over Father’s Day weekend, unfollowing him again on Instagram Wednesday.

A source tells US Weekly, there’s a slim chance of reconciliation between the two.

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

16 photos Launch gallery

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

Continue reading Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

[caption id="attachment_3027309" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty[/caption] Since giving birth, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been teasing fans with glimpses of her baby girl Pilar Jhena, until this Mother’s Day weekend when she posted baby PJ’s face on the ‘gram. And she is adorable! Baby Pilar, a little star in the making, already has her own Instagram account with 114k followers. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join! We’re guessing Porsha was waiting for the season finale of her three episode docu-series Porsha’s Having A Baby to reveal PJ’s face. The photos were taken by Will Sterling and featured in People. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxYqnNaHsu-/  

Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis McKinley was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close