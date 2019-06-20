Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What To Do With Their Bodies [Video]

DL Hughley Show
| 06.20.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A number of states have passed very harsh abortion law. Missouri is currently trying to shut down the one abortion clinic in the state. D.L. finds it bothersome that these types of decisions about women’s bodies and reproductive rights are being made by men. Men cannot carry children therefor they should have no say on whether or not a woman should be able to have an abortion. D.L. finds it especially hypocritical that a rapist and even a child rapist receives a lighter sentence than a doctor who performs an abortion or the woman who received an abortion. Missouri made abortion illegal after 8 weeks, around the time most women find out that they’re pregnant.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What To Do With Their Bodies [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close