What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go Crazy [Exclusive Video]

B Smyth

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

B Smyth sat down with Hot 107.9’s Sammy Approved & Bossip’s Alex after his performance at Birthday Bash’s Block Party. He talks about his R&B superpower that he unleashes to keep women touching him and jumping gates with full heels on. Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station For Hip Hop & R&B

What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go Crazy [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

