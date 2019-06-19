Sheriff’s Deputies Fire 37 Shots Killing Unarmed Father Of 3 [Video]

An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in South Los Angeles and now his family is threatening to sue; and there has been outrage on social media — including emotional pleas from rapper The Game to the city’s mayor.
“Another young black man taken away from his children at the hands of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department,” The Game wrote. “This is a sick pattern & happens way too often these days. A father, a son, a brother, a human. 37 bullets & for what ?!?!?”
According to KTLA, 23-year-old Ryan Twyman was sitting in a car with another man in a South Los Angeles neighborhood on June 6 when deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department approached the vehicle and opened fire, killing Twyman on the scene and leaving the other person uninjured.
No firearm was found on the scene.
Witnesses report hearing over 30 shots fired. Speculation about the exact number of times Twyman was shot has surfaced in dozens of social media posts in the days since. But the Sheriff’s Department has released few details; so far no information about how many times he was shot and no description of any crime he may have been suspected of.
according to KTLA:
But many questions remain unanswered as the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has still not released its findings.
Meanwhile, multiple witnesses have recalled seeing two deputies approach the parked car before shooting several times.
“The police opened the door, and said he had a gun and just started shooting. Never asked him his name—nothing. Just started shooting,” said one witness, who would not give his name.
Another witness, who also wished to speak anonymously, said deputies said little before they started shooting: “One officer goes up to the door, starts firing, never identified himself as the police … still unloading on the car 30 rounds.”
The Los Angeles Times reports that Twyman was one of three men killed by the L.A. sheriff’s deputies that day.
Another young black man taken away from his children at the hands of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department. Under no circumstances should anyone unarmed be shot 37 times. Read the number…. 37 times !!!! This is a sick pattern & happens way too often these days. A father, a son, a brother, a human. 37 bullets & for what ?!?!? What’s the explanation… How y’all gone try to cover this one up ?!?!? Killed in Compton on 132nd & San Pedro in a neighborhood I’m all too familiar with. There has always been tension between the Sheriff’s & the youth in Compton & the hatred authority has for black children & those of Hispanic background is very visible & most including myself do or did whatever necessary to avoid confrontation with you heartless mothafuckas. What about Ryan, enraged you so much that you felt the need to shoot him 37 fuckin times while he was unarmed ?!?!? Sad times we are living in as this occurrence & ones like it get little or know media coverage as we know the mass agenda wants it swept under the rug. Let a civilian shoot an officer 37 times & the entire world would’ve known about it as soon as it happened. What does the value of ones life depend on ? Color ?? Privilege ???? Job title ?? What is it ??? Police, peace officers, protect & serve…. naw, y’all trained assassins these days & young minorities are being targeted & gunned down with no regard for their lives. This shit really hurts my heart. & then the media wants posts about his murder but fails to include the amount of times he was shot just for sitting in his car with with girlfriend & friend who were beaten & taken into custody. And I repeat, no weapon was found on his person or at the scene. I’d ask, how do y’all sleep at night but I already know the answer is “comfortably” as police killing men of color in this country seems to be legal at the rate situations like this arise. My condolences to Ryan’s entire family as I am truly saddened to hear of his murder & the magnitude of force inflicted on him in such a defenseless state. 24 years old & stripped of his future by cowards #JusticeForRyanTwyman #WIPBenzo 🙏🏾
The family has set up a Go Fund Me page.
“I think everything is destroyed,” said Twyman’s girlfriend Davielle Johnson. “Everything is ruined. Our plans, our life, our kids’ life.”
Twyman was killed three days before his 24th birthday.
