Stay Active This Summer With Adult Kickball!

French Connection Celebrity Kickball 2008

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is accepting team registrations for Adult Summer Co-Rec Kickball through Sunday, June 30.

Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/WFkickball. The entry fee is $225 per team, and the league is limited to participants ages 18 and older.

League games will be played primarily on weeknights and Sunday afternoons from mid-July through late August.

Anyone interested in participating who does not have a team can sign up as a free agent, then be assigned to a team in need of players. To register as a free agent, visit wakeforestnc.gov, search “Free Agent” and complete the online registration form.

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Jess Hilarious Responds To Sister Exposing She Had Her Body Done, #BlackTwitter Chimes In

10 photos Launch gallery

Jess Hilarious Responds To Sister Exposing She Had Her Body Done, #BlackTwitter Chimes In

Continue reading Jess Hilarious Responds To Sister Exposing She Had Her Body Done, #BlackTwitter Chimes In

Jess Hilarious Responds To Sister Exposing She Had Her Body Done, #BlackTwitter Chimes In

[caption id="attachment_3028799" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] Comedienne Jess Hilarious can't seem to catch a break. The Instagram comic turned TV star is receiving backlash for "lying" about getting her body done. Jess' alleged sister posted photos of Jess after the former 'Rel' actress apparently had a BBL procedure to transfer fat from one part of her body to her buxom bottom. If you haven't been following the funny woman, who will take down your favorite male comedian, her petite and curvy bottom has been the topic of conversation among fans for a while now. Apparently Jess and her sister had a falling-out over a job, which led to the sister's vindictive post that has been removed from Instagram but started a brush fire on Twitter. The private photos show Jess post-op, leaving fans polarized why she would lie or feeling like it's not that big of a deal. Either way, that doesn't take away from the sister inappropriately leaking the photos. Jess has reportedly responded to the exposed images, saying: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bywk-ivgIL1/ The whole thing begs the question if people who have plastic surgery owe it to the public to reveal what they've had done. Here's what #BlackTwitter is saying...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Kickball , Wake Forest

comments – add yours
