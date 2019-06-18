CLOSE
Entertainment News
Bishop Bullwinkle, “Hell To Da Naw” Singer Dead At 70

Bishop Bullwinkle, the Tampa, Florida singer who went viral with his song “Hell To Da Naw” has passed away. He was 70.

Bullwinkle, born Bernard Thomas, had raised a profile in his music and more for his humorous and hilarious takedowns of the church and more. A southern soul man through and through, Thomas’ style was similar to that of what Rudy Ray Moore did with his Dolemite character, according to the Chicago Reader. Bullwinkle had another viral hit, “Some Preachers [Ain’t S**]” which has amassed nearly 5 million views on YouTube since 2015.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our father Bishop Bullwinkle,” a statement on social media reads. “He has booked a show in Heaven to perform for our Heavenly Father and for once, he couldn’t be late. We love you sir and please book us the VIP room for us when we meet again.”

