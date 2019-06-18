CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto Raptors Parade

2 reads
Leave a comment
Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Champions

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Four people were shot and wounded in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade for the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

The Raptors were celebrating their first ever NBA title along with some 1.5 million Raptors fans in downtown Toronto.

According to police, two firearms were recovered and an investigation is on-going into the shooting. Three people are already in custody while the victims suffered gunshot wounds but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

“I hope all those injured in today’s shooting have a speedy recovery, and I’d like to thank the Toronto police for acting so quickly,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “We won’t let this act of violence take away from the spirit of today’s parade.”

The shooting took place at Bay Street and Albert Street on Nathan Phillip’s Square, an area packed with fans celebrating the Raptors’ championship win over the Golden State Warriors. The parade and subsequent party was temporarily suspended after reports of the shooting spread but resumed soon after.

RELATED: Raptors Dethrone Golden State For NBA Title, Drake Drops Post Game Interview Like He Scored 45

RELATED: Drake Drops Two New Songs, “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” feat. Rick Ross [LISTEN]

Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto Raptors Parade was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Announces He Is Releasing A Children’s Book…
 46 mins ago
06.18.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Yung Joc’s Salon Shenanigans Are Shady…
 56 mins ago
06.18.19
Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration
 1 hour ago
06.18.19
Bishop Bullwinkle, “Hell To Da Naw” Singer Dead…
 2 hours ago
06.18.19
More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
“To the Confederate Defenders Of Charleston.”: Confederate Monument…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
11Yr Old Stops Intruder With Machete
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Are Celebrities Obligated To Divulge They Had Plastic…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lizzo Pairs A Neon Dress…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…
 4 hours ago
06.18.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 1 day ago
06.17.19
Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview]
 1 day ago
06.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close