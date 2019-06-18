CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As Her 3 Children Wait In The Car

2 reads
Leave a comment

According to Pittsburgh police, a woman parked her car on the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday evening, left her three children inside of the vehicle, and proceeded to jump over the railing, killing herself.

A city public safety spokesman said police, fire and EMS crews responded to the bridge about 7:20 p.m. for a report of a woman on the outer railing, per reports from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. By the time emergency responders arrived on the scene, the woman had fallen into the Monongahela River; River Rescue recovered her body at about 9:15 p.m. and that is when she was declared dead.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The woman was identified as 26-year-old Stanlee Allyn Holbrook of McKees Rocks, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said that they found three children between the ages of 1 and 9 in the car and luckily, all of them were unharmed. The children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will be turned over to the Office of Children, Youth and Families (CYF), according to the spokesman.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Following the incident, two lanes of traffic were closed while police processed the scene, snarling traffic in the surrounding areas.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As Her 3 Children Wait In The Car was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Announces He Is Releasing A Children’s Book…
 46 mins ago
06.18.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Yung Joc’s Salon Shenanigans Are Shady…
 55 mins ago
06.18.19
Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration
 1 hour ago
06.18.19
Bishop Bullwinkle, “Hell To Da Naw” Singer Dead…
 2 hours ago
06.18.19
More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
“To the Confederate Defenders Of Charleston.”: Confederate Monument…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
11Yr Old Stops Intruder With Machete
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Are Celebrities Obligated To Divulge They Had Plastic…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lizzo Pairs A Neon Dress…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…
 4 hours ago
06.18.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 1 day ago
06.17.19
Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview]
 1 day ago
06.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close