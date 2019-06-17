CLOSE
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95

GLORIA VANDERBILT

Gloria Vanderbilt succumbed to complications from advanced stomach cancer Monday.

According to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Vanderbilt died at her home. She was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

She was also known as the designer jeans queen during the 1970s and 1980s.

Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old.

