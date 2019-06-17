CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At Birthday Bash 2019 [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lloyd - Birthday Bash 2019

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

Birthday Bash 2019 may be a mostly hip-hop affair but here’s one thing you can always count on — R&B bringing ladies to their feet.

Lloyd, in all of his curly-haired black boy glory, managed to set the tone for the evening by cutting through not only some of his classics such as “True” (with a little acoustic guitar) but also “You” and even “Lay It Down”. Watch him rip the Birthday Bash stage up below and stay tuned for more Birthday Bash 2019 content from Yung MiamiLil Baby, DaBabyMigos and more!

 

___________

Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At Birthday Bash 2019 [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 2 hours ago
06.17.19
Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview]
 2 hours ago
06.17.19
#BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist”
 2 hours ago
06.17.19
Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At…
 3 hours ago
06.17.19
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95
 3 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 4 hours ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 5 hours ago
06.17.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Woman Invented The Color…
 1 day ago
06.16.19
0 item
Cassie Announces Pregnancy + More Pregnant Celebrity Women
 2 days ago
06.15.19
5 items
An Inexpensive, Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide
 2 days ago
06.15.19
13 items
Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove…
 2 days ago
06.15.19
Stone Soul 2019: The Bonfyre Wants Her Music…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close