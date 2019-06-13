CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle To Posthumously Receive Humanitarian Award At 2019 BET Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Nipsey Hussle‘s efforts in not only enriching his community but the culture at large were celebrated en mass following his tragic death this past March. At the BET Awards next weekend, the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper’s legacy will be commemorated once more as he will posthumously receive the show’s Humanitarian award.

“As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader,” BET’s Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming, Connie Orlando said in a statement. “His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change.”

Hussle’s involvement and investments in STEM, underserved and underrepresented communities were amplified in all of his interviews in the lead up to his 2018 major label debut Victory Lap and in following interviews.

“We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue,” she continues. “It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award.”

