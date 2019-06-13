Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers 2019 List

Jay-Z is king of the Forbes list, again.

The entrepreneur and mogul, of course, made a bit of history earlier this month when the magazine crowned him hip-hop’s first billionaire with an estimated net worth of just over $1 billion but his lead over the other richest rappers in the game is quite large. Factor in the net worth of Beyoncé and the Knowles-Carter clan have amassed a net worth of $1.4 billion. That’s with a B.

Dr. Dre overtook last year’s no. 2, Diddy and now has an estimated net worth of $800 million. If you recall, Dre proclaimed himself the first billionaire in rap after his Beats By Dre deal but the percentage splits of the sale plus other costs proved that to be off just a bit.

Even though he’s third, Forbes’ believes that Diddy will be the next man to achieve billionaire status with holdings such as Ciroc still making waves as the vodka brand releases new flavors. Kanye West comes in at No. 4 with $240 million, most of which coming from his deal with adidas. And speaking of deals with big apparel brands, Drake comes in at No. 5 with $150 million, brought on by his constant touring (he brings in $2 million a night), his stake in Virginia Black whiskey and more.

