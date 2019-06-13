CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers 2019 List

8 reads
Leave a comment
The Broad Museum Celebrates the Opening of Soul Of A Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Art Exhibition - Arrivals

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Jay-Z is king of the Forbes list, again.

The entrepreneur and mogul, of course, made a bit of history earlier this month when the magazine crowned him hip-hop’s first billionaire with an estimated net worth of just over $1 billion but his lead over the other richest rappers in the game is quite large. Factor in the net worth of Beyoncé and the Knowles-Carter clan have amassed a net worth of $1.4 billion. That’s with a B.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Dr. Dre overtook last year’s no. 2, Diddy and now has an estimated net worth of $800 million. If you recall, Dre proclaimed himself the first billionaire in rap after his Beats By Dre deal but the percentage splits of the sale plus other costs proved that to be off just a bit.

Even though he’s third, Forbes’ believes that Diddy will be the next man to achieve billionaire status with holdings such as Ciroc still making waves as the vodka brand releases new flavors. Kanye West comes in at No. 4 with $240 million, most of which coming from his deal with adidas. And speaking of deals with big apparel brands, Drake comes in at No. 5 with $150 million, brought on by his constant touring (he brings in $2 million a night), his stake in Virginia Black whiskey and more.

RELATED: Drake Got His Air Drake Private Jet For Free.99

RELATED: Report: Jay-Z Is Officially Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire

RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC, With No Jail Time

Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers 2019 List was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers…
 9 hours ago
06.13.19
Nipsey Hussle To Posthumously Receive Humanitarian Award At…
 10 hours ago
06.13.19
Tiffany Haddish Told Regina Hall To Use Monistat…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Should Revisit These 6 Topics…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
Wendy Don’t Care If Her New 27-Year-Old Boo…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
Ava DuVernay Talks Emotional Screening of ‘When They…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
Georgia Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…
 13 hours ago
06.13.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…
 14 hours ago
06.13.19
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In…
 14 hours ago
06.13.19
Stone Soul 2019: DJ Kool Rocks The Crowd…
 1 day ago
06.12.19
Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth…
 2 days ago
06.12.19
Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
06.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close