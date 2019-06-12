A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South Carolina.

Ralph Jones Jr., 27, faces five felonies from the alleged string of incidents, which took place Monday, Winder police said in a news release.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, witnesses said they heard three or four gunshots before a car had left the scene, but a 23-year-old woman had been left behind.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Police identified Jones as the suspect, and he was believed to have a 20-year-old woman with him that he was holding against her will, according to reports.

Jones’ vehicle was found in Oconee County, S.C., with the 20-year-old woman inside. She had a gunshot wound, and was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is also unknown. Jones was found and arrested near by.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), two counts of aggravated battery (family violence) and one count of kidnapping. The suspect’s relation to the victims was not provided.

Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped 1 Of Them, Fled To South Carolina was originally published on blackamericaweb.com