CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped 1 Of Them, Fled To South Carolina

11 reads
Leave a comment
Police officer arresting a young man at night

Susan Chiang

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South Carolina.

Ralph Jones Jr., 27, faces five felonies from the alleged string of incidents, which took place Monday, Winder police said in a news release.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, witnesses said they heard three or four gunshots before a car had left the scene, but a 23-year-old woman had been left behind.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Police identified Jones as the suspect, and he was believed to have a 20-year-old woman with him that he was holding against her will, according to reports.

Jones’ vehicle was found in Oconee County, S.C., with the 20-year-old woman inside. She had a gunshot wound, and was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is also unknown. Jones was found and arrested near by.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), two counts of aggravated battery (family violence) and one count of kidnapping. The suspect’s relation to the victims was not provided.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped 1 Of Them, Fled To South Carolina was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stone Soul 2019: DJ Kool Rocks The Crowd…
 6 hours ago
06.12.19
Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth…
 7 hours ago
06.12.19
Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]
 7 hours ago
06.12.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 8 hours ago
06.12.19
The Jonas Brothers Join Jimmy Fallon & The…
 8 hours ago
06.12.19
Stone Soul 2019: We Are Here For “You”…
 8 hours ago
06.12.19
The Body Shaming Of Inanimate Objects Illustrates The…
 8 hours ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 9 hours ago
06.12.19
Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s…
 9 hours ago
06.12.19
Microphone
North Carolina Native Tyler Butler-Figueroa Wows America’s Got…
 10 hours ago
06.12.19
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
7 Great Father’s Day Gifts
 1 day ago
06.11.19
It Looks Like Wendy Williams Is Getting Her…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close