Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.
The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the hottest artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Nicole Bus.
The soulful songstress performed to a packed house Saturday night. See her amazing performance above!
RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs!
Stone Soul 2019: International Appeal -- Nicole Bus Is A Winner! [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019: We Are Here For “You” Nicole Bus [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com