BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The 11 Most Influential Black Music Producers Of The Decade

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

June is the OFFICIAL celebration of black music.  Black Music Month was originally founded by music moguls Kenny Gamble and Ed Wright in 1978, and with the help of President Jimmy Carter on June 7, 1979, the month of June was officially declared Black Music Month.

The influence that black artists and black music have on American culture and cultures around the globe is indisputable. From visual influence to sonic influence, generations of African-American recording artists and musicians have inspired some of the most influential artists of all time. With hearing being one of the most importance senses an individual can possess, we decided to round up the 15 most influential black music producers over the past 10 years. The sounds these producers have created over the years transcends the importance of visual impressions.

From creating the sound, to developing the creative direction, and often mixing and mastering their music, the importance of a good producer is irrefutable.  So check out the 11 producers who have created the sound of the past decade.

BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The 11 Most Influential Black Music Producers Of The Decade was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

