Here’s Where To Get Your National Donut Day Deals!

National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day! Let’s all rejoice in the donut deals!!

 

 

Daylight Donuts Raleigh — According to WRAL, The Daylight Donuts location in Raleigh off Creedmoor Rd. will be offering a free glazed donut with the purchase of any beverage. They will also be having a drawing for a free dozen donuts per month for a year. You can enter at the shop that morning. They are located at 7550-101 Creedmoor Rd,

Raleigh, North Carolina 27613.

 

