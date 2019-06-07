Here’s Where To Get Your National Donut Day Deals!

3 reads Leave a comment
Today is National Donut Day! Let’s all rejoice in the donut deals!!
Daylight Donuts Raleigh — According to WRAL, The Daylight Donuts location in Raleigh off Creedmoor Rd. will be offering a free glazed donut with the purchase of any beverage. They will also be having a drawing for a free dozen donuts per month for a year. You can enter at the shop that morning. They are located at 7550-101 Creedmoor Rd,
Raleigh, North Carolina 27613.
