Here’s Where To Get Your National Donut Day Deals!

Continue reading 12 Must-Have Jewelry Pieces From Melody Eshani For Your Summer Wardrobe

12 Must-Have Jewelry Pieces From Melody Eshani For Your Summer Wardrobe

If you watch TNT's hit show Claws, chances are you've seen a few jewelry pieces you want to add to your collection. The rings, the bracelets, the shiny golden items that you see Niecy Nash and Karrueche wear are available for purchase under a new collaborative collection. Melody Eshani teamed up with Claws for a limited-edition capsule collection! Inspired by the talented, women-led cast and crew of Claws, the ten-style collection references iconic scenes, moments and outfits from the show, the official press release reads. Shop, here. · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Boss Lady” Tee - $28 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “We Run This” Tee - $28 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Welcome to my Queendom” Tee - $28 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Queen” Ring - $58 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Ride or Die” Old English Drop Earrings - $40 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Snatched” Bamboo Earrings - $42 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Snatched” Hoodie - $50 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Welcome to My Queendom”Tote Bag - $22 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Rather be Bougie Than Broke” Tote Bag - $22 · CLAWS x Melody Ehsani “Don’t Touch My Hair” Barrette - $22 “The partnership with Claws was a very synergistic one. Being an avid watcher of the show and having an affinity for the cast and characters, it was a privilege to translate some of its very real themes into my designs,” said designer Melody Ehsani. “Each piece represents a part of the Claws story. Drawing inspiration from a very diverse group of ladies who are just trying to figure it out on a number of levels is especially timely." And the "queen" ring is totally our favorite piece. Melody Ehsani has lots of dope pieces, inside the collection and outside the collection to choose from. Check out our top 12 favorite pieces up for sale. Claws returns to TNT Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)