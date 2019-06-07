CLOSE
Press Play: Jada Pinkett Smith Defends Against ‘Aladdin’ Critics & Wu-Tang Clan Series Reveals More Stars

A major rapper spills the details.

If you haven’t seen Aladdin yet, you might want to avoid Rotten Tomatoes this one time and check out the Disney remake for yourself. The people are talking and apparently, Aladdin is a hit…especially if you let Jada Pinkett Smith tell it.

Now granted, her husband, Will Smith, is a star in the movie so she might be a tad biased. But even Jimmy Kimmel co-signed the greatness of the flick when Jada appeared on his show. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pinkett Smith even went as far to say that Will’s portrayal of The Genie is probably her favorite role of his so far.

Peep her commentary above where she also delves into vacations with Will and the pornography talk she had with her mom and daughter.

 

While Jada was giving accolades to a Disney remake, another part of Hollywood is gearing up for a biographical show on hip hop’s most celebrated group. A new 10-episode series about the Wu-Tang Clan is in development at Hulu currently titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga. One of the lead members, RZA, is helming the project and some major rappers of today have already joined the cast.

Joey Bada$$ recently went on Power 105 with Angie Martinez to spill the latest details. He revealed that he’s been cast in the series as Inspectah Deck while Dave East will take on the roll of Method Man — a decision Meth fully supports.

You can watch Joey describe the saga in the clip above starting at the 17:35 mark, and let us know how you’re feeling about these casting choices!

Press Play: Jada Pinkett Smith Defends Against 'Aladdin' Critics & Wu-Tang Clan Series Reveals More Stars was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

