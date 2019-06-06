CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier

0 reads
Leave a comment

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.”

The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system called the Common App and the Common Black College App, which allows students submit one application and have their information sent of hundreds of schools, and the results were extraordinary.

Cormier was reportedly accepted into 139 colleges across the country, and was awarded $8.7 million in grants and scholarships from organizations like Burger King, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and GE. The teen’s mother, who raised her alone, told Nola.com that her daughter has always been an “ambitious kid.” At 18, Cormier has already tutored 146 adults, helping them pass exams to obtain their high school equivalency diploma or gain entry into graduate school. She credits big goals and hard work for her child’s academic excellence.

“Sometimes you have to speak it into existence,” Chantelle Gary told USA Today. “Be careful what you ask for.”

Cormier was reportedly home-schooled for several years before choosing to attend Early College Academy for high school. She graduated with not one but two degrees; one from the actual school, and an associate degree in general studies from South Louisiana Community College, which she attended as a part of an accelerated program.

Cormier accomplished all of this while balancing work with a chronic illness that has had since she was young. Because immune system has not been able to fight sickness, it has resulted in asthma and chronic skin issues.

“Since I was a child, I was always in and out of the hospital,” Cormier said. “When I was young, it affected my self-esteem. But now I can use it to inspire others.”

This amazing young woman has chosen to further her education at Xavier University of Louisiana, a private historically Black university in New Orleans. It’s one of 16 schools that offered her a full ride.

“It was an easy decision,” she said, claiming the school is well-known for its “pipeline” of African-American graduates to medical school. Cormier says she wants to be a doctor.

Celebs Representing HBCUs

25 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Listening Music at Park
Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
 6 hours ago
06.06.19
Thirsty Woman Drinking From a Bottle of Water
Health Benefits Of Drinking Spring Water {VIDEO}
 6 hours ago
06.06.19
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
A Woman Had The Nerve To Lean Over…
 8 hours ago
06.06.19
Youtube Vlogger Disappointed Her Daughter Didn’t Have ‘Pretty…
 9 hours ago
06.06.19
Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Denies Rumors He’s Been Cheating
 9 hours ago
06.06.19
Blac Chyna Has A New Reality Series And…
 11 hours ago
06.06.19
Kofi Siriboe Reveals His Single Status & Spills…
 12 hours ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Apollo Nida…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara’s ‘Red Table Talk’…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
#TJMS25: KEM Gives A Show Stopping Performance
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Authorities Believe Engaged Maryland Couple Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Grace British Vogue…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close