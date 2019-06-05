TJMS
Home

3 People Arrested After Foster Child Beaten For Not Finishing Homework [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Three people have been arrested in Florida for reportedly brutally beating a child with several things such as jump rope, belt, clothes hanger, and even a charging cord because the child did not finish his/her homework.

Local News 10 reports, Rashad Forman, his mother, Turella Forman, and his father, Duane Fletcher, are now facing aggravated child abuse charges in connection to the incident.

According to the station, Turella Forman had been acting as a foster parent for the child since 2015.

According to the affidavit, Rashad Forman started beating the child with a jump rope as punishment because he “thought I did not do my homework,” the child told investigators.

When Turella Forman came home, she beat the child again with a phone cord. The child said he/she was forced to hold two books in each hand and keep the arms straight as he/she was being beaten. A rag was put in his/her mouth “so nobody can hear me,” the child said.

The beatings have caused “an uncountable number of whip and lash marks throughout (the child’s) entire body.” A medical examination found the child doesn’t have any area of clean, unscarred skin on the upper thighs.

Turella Forman has also reportedly been involved in cases of child abuse since 2015 and five other children has been removed from the home. The foster child has also been removed from her home previously but returned a year later.

Two of the suspects were released on bond while an investigation into the case is ongoing.

Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted

20 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted

Continue reading Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted

Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

3 People Arrested After Foster Child Beaten For Not Finishing Homework [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 hours ago
06.05.19
Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Apollo Nida…
 11 hours ago
06.05.19
3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara’s ‘Red Table Talk’…
 12 hours ago
06.05.19
#TJMS25: KEM Gives A Show Stopping Performance
 12 hours ago
06.05.19
Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll…
 12 hours ago
06.05.19
Authorities Believe Engaged Maryland Couple Found Dead In…
 12 hours ago
06.05.19
Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Grace British Vogue…
 12 hours ago
06.05.19
Stock Up Now: A Strike By Factory Workers…
 13 hours ago
06.05.19
Angela Bassett
Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
'American Idol' Season 7 - Philadelphia Auditions
American Idol’ Announces Audition Dates And Cities —…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
When They See Us Cast Talk Fears Of…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Mimi Really Thought Bringing Pooh To…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
#TJMS25: Mary Griffin Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin
 2 days ago
06.04.19
8 itemsMultiracial women holding breast cancer awareness ribbon
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?
 2 days ago
06.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close