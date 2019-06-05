Three people have been arrested in Florida for reportedly brutally beating a child with several things such as jump rope, belt, clothes hanger, and even a charging cord because the child did not finish his/her homework.
Local News 10 reports, Rashad Forman, his mother, Turella Forman, and his father, Duane Fletcher, are now facing aggravated child abuse charges in connection to the incident.
According to the station, Turella Forman had been acting as a foster parent for the child since 2015.
According to the affidavit, Rashad Forman started beating the child with a jump rope as punishment because he “thought I did not do my homework,” the child told investigators.
When Turella Forman came home, she beat the child again with a phone cord. The child said he/she was forced to hold two books in each hand and keep the arms straight as he/she was being beaten. A rag was put in his/her mouth “so nobody can hear me,” the child said.
The beatings have caused “an uncountable number of whip and lash marks throughout (the child’s) entire body.” A medical examination found the child doesn’t have any area of clean, unscarred skin on the upper thighs.
Turella Forman has also reportedly been involved in cases of child abuse since 2015 and five other children has been removed from the home. The foster child has also been removed from her home previously but returned a year later.
Two of the suspects were released on bond while an investigation into the case is ongoing.
3 People Arrested After Foster Child Beaten For Not Finishing Homework [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com