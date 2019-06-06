Blac Chyna Has A New Reality Series And Let’s Just Say There Is Nothing FAKE About The Script

Model #BlacChyna has always been one to open up about her life and keep things real. She will be premiering an unscripted, raw reality series called ‘The Real Blac Chyna” and in a clip, you see a very serious fight between her and her mother #TokyoToni.

The producers recommended #Chyna to just be herself and they will follow. They wanted to shoot everything as soon as it happens and I’ll be the first to say, the previews are wild. #Toni and #Chyna have had a rough mother-daughter relationship, which is a great way to capitalize and keep viewers entertained. In the preview, #TokyoToni is recommending that #BlacChyna go get therapy.

Sources say that unlike other reality shows, Blac Chyna’s producers are shooting unfiltered, which means whatever the camera catches, you will see. We are also going to see the real story behind Chyna’s Harvard issue with her being admitted into school.

She may also highlight the incident that took place with her pulling a knife on her hairdresser, but it is not confirmed that the scene will be included in her series. But, we are all excited to have a peek into the life of Blac Chyna. The show will premiere on the Zeus streaming network.

