CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blac Chyna Has A New Reality Series And Let’s Just Say There Is Nothing FAKE About The Script

1 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Model #BlacChyna has always been one to open up about her life and keep things real. She will be premiering an unscripted, raw reality series called ‘The Real Blac Chyna” and in a clip, you see a very serious fight between her and her mother #TokyoToni.

The producers recommended #Chyna to just be herself and they will follow. They wanted to shoot everything as soon as it happens and I’ll be the first to say, the previews are wild. #Toni and #Chyna have had a rough mother-daughter relationship, which is a great way to capitalize and keep viewers entertained. In the preview, #TokyoToni is recommending that #BlacChyna go get therapy.

Sources say that unlike other reality shows, Blac Chyna’s producers are shooting unfiltered, which means whatever the camera catches, you will see. We are also going to see the real story behind Chyna’s Harvard issue with her being admitted into school.

She may also highlight the incident that took place with her pulling a knife on her hairdresser, but it is not confirmed that the scene will be included in her series. But, we are all excited to have a peek into the life of Blac Chyna. The show will premiere on the Zeus streaming network.

Blac Chyna Has A New Reality Series And Let’s Just Say There Is Nothing FAKE About The Script was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
A Woman Had The Nerve To Lean Over…
 1 hour ago
06.06.19
Youtube Vlogger Disappointed Her Daughter Didn’t Have ‘Pretty…
 2 hours ago
06.06.19
Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Denies Rumors He’s Been Cheating
 3 hours ago
06.06.19
Blac Chyna Has A New Reality Series And…
 4 hours ago
06.06.19
Kofi Siriboe Reveals His Single Status & Spills…
 5 hours ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 19 hours ago
06.05.19
Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Apollo Nida…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara’s ‘Red Table Talk’…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
#TJMS25: KEM Gives A Show Stopping Performance
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Authorities Believe Engaged Maryland Couple Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Grace British Vogue…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Stock Up Now: A Strike By Factory Workers…
 1 day ago
06.05.19
Angela Bassett
Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your…
 2 days ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close