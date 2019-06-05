Atlanta To Pay Nearly $1 Million To Family Of Diabetic Inmate Who Died In Lockup

Wickie Yvonne Bryant died alone in her cell in the Atlanta City Detention Center after she didn’t get proper medication to treat her diabetes.

Bryant’s blood sugar was reportedly extremely high when she entered the jail in September of 2015. Prior to her arrest, Bryant had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She was originally placed in a section of the jail for people with mental health issues.

29 days later she passed away.