Shark Attacks Teen At Atlantic Beach

If you are heading to the NC beach be on the outlook for sharks.  This weekend a 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at Fort Macon State Park just before 12:30 p.m, according to a park ranger.

Atlantic Beach fire officials said the girl, later identified as Paige Winter, suffered “severe injuries to her leg and hands” but did not confirm the injuries were from a shark, only saying they were from a “marine animal bite.”

The teen was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Shark Attacks Teen At Atlantic Beach was originally published on thelightnc.com

