Regal Cinemas Offers $1 Kids Movies During Summer

Looking for something to do with the kids this summer? Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Regal Cinemas.

This movie ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The movies shown will be from Regal’s ‘2019 Summer Movie Express’ series, which features:

Kung Fu Panda Shrek The Croods Puss in Boots Despicable Me Turbo The LEGO Batman Movie The House with a Clock in its Walls Teen Titans Go! To the Movies Paddington 2 Despicable Me 3 The Grinch The LEGO Movie 2 How to Train Your Dragin: The Hidden World Smallfoot Secret Life of Pets LEGO Movie Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie



Sing

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Penguins of Madagascar

Boss Baby

Kung Fu Panda 3

LEGO Ninjago Movie

Trolls

Minions

Madagascar

Shrek 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Storks

Local cinemas include: Regal Brier Creek, Regal North Hills and more….

CLICK HERE and enter your zipcode to see which Regal Theater near you is participating.

