Tour Stop #2: Detroit Was An Unforgettable Party! [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) hit Detroit over the weekend keeping the incredible momentum from the D.C. Show!

KEM and Robin Thicke headlined the show and DJ Twist did a great job of keeping everyone’s energy high!

Check out the recap video to see what you missed.

Mary Griffin performed a tribute to the great Aretha Franklin. Which is fitting, because the show was the first event held in the newly named Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

After Griffin’s moving tribute to the queen; Robin Thicke took the stage and had the women swooning!

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

When KEM hit the stage he brought the house down!

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

Photo: Radio One Digital

Photo: Radio One Digital

The night ended with a toast led by Tom. It was a perfect night.

Check out the upcoming tour stops here.

You do not want to miss this show!

 

