Activities Happening This Weekend

FRIDAY

*Comedian Tommy Davidson

RALEIGH IMPROV

Friday Through Sunday

1224 Parkside Main Street, Cary NC

————————————

*Movies –Ma starring Octavia Spencer opens nationwide

The movie company Blumhouse, behind the Oscar-nominated Get Out and the teen-slasher franchise Happy Death Day, have come up with a high school dramedy, and a back-to-basics scary movie.

————————————

*Friends of the Durham Library Book Sale

June 01, 2019 – 10:00am – 4:00pm

June 02, 2019 – 1:00pm – 4pm

Northgate Mall

———————————— …

*Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival

Rocky Mount, NC

Friday May 31, 2019, 5-10pm and Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:30am-8pm, at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences

The We Are One Tribute Band will headline the first day of the 2019 Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival in downtown Rocky Mount.

Singer Vivian Green performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 as the finale to a weekend full of fun and entertainment.

