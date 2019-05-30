NC School Safety App

CLOSE
Thursday morning, State Superintendent Mark Johnson is expected to announce the new school safety app, which will be used in all public schools across the state.  That announcement will take place at 10 a.m on Thursday morning. ABC11 will stream the event live.

It will allow students, parents and educators to report any safety concerns.

They’ll also be able to report any behavior that they may have witnessed that could be worrisome, and they won’t have to worry about the report being traced to them because it is anonymous reporting.

