Fake Penises, Drug Overdoses & Stripper Fights: 6 Explosive Revelations From Lamar Odom’s Memoir

Lamar Odom is on a press run for his salacious memoir Darkness to Light and spilling all the tea from what has turned out to be a tell-all.

He Thinks The Dennis Hof Tried To Kill Him

Lamar Odom thinks the late Dennis Hofman, former owner of The Bunny Ranch, in Nevada where he overdosed in 2015, tried to kill him.

“There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins,” he wrote in a snippet from his book. “My heart stopped twice. I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support.”

Odom claims, despite overdosing, he didn’t willfully take any drugs and would like to “clear his name.” Odom was found unconscious three days after checking into the famous brothel.

“I think Dennis Hof… I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you,” Odom said in a recent interview on The View. “So I don’t know if he tried to poison me, or … I don’t know what he had against me. He tried to kill me.”

“He almost succeeded, though,” he said. “I didn’t [take drugs that night]. I’ve been at odds with my daughter [Destiny] about this. She’s like, ‘Leave it alone.’ I would like to clear my name.”

He Dated Taraji P. Henson

One of the most surprising details that came out of Odom’s memoir is that he once dated Taraji P. Henson, but ruined their relationship with his compulsive cheating. According to Odom, they were “secretly in love and dating.”

“She was such a wise woman that she could see through whatever smooth act I was trying to put on,” he wrote. “She refused to be just another conquest, and truthfully, I didn’t want her to be.”

“I don’t think I ever connected with another black woman as deeply as I did with Taraji,” Odom said of their relationship. “I felt guilty, but I was craving immediate sex,” he admitted.

He Says Khloe Kardashian Fought A Stripper Over Him

Odom’s cheating had gotten so bad during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, he says she caught him in the act at a hotel.

In an interview with ABC News, Khloe, her mom Kris Jenner and their security guard barged their way into his room where Khloe attacked one of the women.

“Khloe’s beating the s**t out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head.”

Odom says, he doesn’t know why Khloe stayed with him. “I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s impossible for me to remember them all,” he wrote about his marriage in the book. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.”

He Threatened To Kill Khloe Kardashian

Odom was so high on cocaine and ecstasy one evening, he was hallucinating and Khloe called his friends to intervene. The former Laker was paranoid and thought there were microphones in the walls so he beat down the walls with a golf club.

According to his memoir,

“I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her.” He added. “What the f— are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f—— kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” he told People, “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

He Used A Fake Penis To Pass The Olympic Trials Drug Test

In one of the more odd revelations from his book, Odom claims he used a prosthetic penis to pass his 2004 Olympic trials drug test.

Fake Penises, Drug Overdoses & Stripper Fights: 6 Explosive Revelations From Lamar Odom’s Memoir was originally published on hellobeautiful.com