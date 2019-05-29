TJMS
Home

15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School In DC [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and killed a block away from his school.

Maurice Scott was reportedly walking to the store when a gunman got out of the passenger’s side of a car and opened fire. According to DC Police a total of four people were shot. The three other females who were shot were all relatives, including a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. They were shot in the legs and feet and are expected to survive. Scott, 15, was the only one who did not survive the shooting.

Council member Trayon White heard the shots ring out and tells WUSA9 that he ran to the scene.

“It was a horrifying scene, clothes on the ground, people screaming,” White said.

According to reports, in the past nine months, 18 children have been shot in DC’s Ward 8.

White is fed up with the violence, as 7 other people were shot Monday.

Police are still looking for the shooter who they say was in a light colored, four door sedan. They are also reviewing security camera footage from nearby stores.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School In DC [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shaun King: ‘Police Assault Us Then Charge Us…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
How To Prep To Meet Your Soulmate
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Meek Mill To Sue Las Vegas Hotel Over…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
A Space For Creators: The New Home For…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
EXCLUSIVE: Woody Is A Dad (Kinda) And Other…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Crips Working To Trademark Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
The Internet Is BEFUDDLED Over This Influencer With…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Jordin Sparks Opens Up About Battle With Postpartum…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Slay! Serena Williams Debuts ‘Empowering’ Tennis Fashion At…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close