TJMS
HomeTJMS

Driver Who Killed Three Teens Had Suspended License, Alcohol Smell

4 reads
Leave a comment

Over the weekend , three Miami teens were killed waiting for a bus to head to a soccer tournament. Their families are still seeking answers about the driver responsible for their deaths, reports CBS.

A car struck Gedeon Desir, 13, Lens Desir 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, all members of the Little Haiti Football Club, early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows the three boys walking along 125th Street. When they are out of frame, the video shows a car heading in their direction before the crash.

According to, The Miami Herald the driver is a 31-year-old woman with a suspended driver’s license who smelled of alcohol. She survived the crash and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Pat Santangelo, a member of the soccer club’s board of directors, says the boys were sent to the United States for a better life, and they took full advantage of the opportunities that were given.

Fr. Reggie Jean-Mary from Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church said the community lost three sons.

He said he knew Gedeon well, that he was an altar server and here telling friends, “’I don’t only want to play soccer, but I want to serve my church,’” Fr. Reggie said. “Every morning he would catch 2 buses to come from North Miami to Notre Dame d’Haiti to serve at the 7 a.m. mass. This is the kind of kids we lost. We didn’t lose them to drugs and delinquency, but trying to build a future.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help the families pay funeral costs for the three boys.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Driver Who Killed Three Teens Had Suspended License, Alcohol Smell was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes…
 9 hours ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 9 hours ago
05.28.19
Voices: Master P Gets Ready For “I Got…
 9 hours ago
05.28.19
Check Out The Picture That Helped Launch Cynthia…
 9 hours ago
05.28.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 10 hours ago
05.28.19
Dionne Warwick’s Beyonce/Icon Comments Spark Controversy
 11 hours ago
05.28.19
10 items
10 Photos Of Mo’Nique Styling & Profiling With…
 1 day ago
05.27.19
5 items
Black Actors Cancelled By Hollywood
 1 day ago
05.27.19
Bel-Air: The Dramatic Series
 3 days ago
05.25.19
10 Throwback Shows That Were Binge Worthy Before…
 3 days ago
05.25.19
Lil Nas X’s Jeans Collaboration Has Racist Wrangler…
 3 days ago
05.25.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
 3 days ago
05.25.19
28 items
The Smith Family Slays At The ‘Aladdin’ World…
 4 days ago
05.24.19
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
 4 days ago
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close