Driver Who Killed Three Teens Had Suspended License, Alcohol Smell

Over the weekend , three Miami teens were killed waiting for a bus to head to a soccer tournament. Their families are still seeking answers about the driver responsible for their deaths, reports CBS.

A car struck Gedeon Desir, 13, Lens Desir 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, all members of the Little Haiti Football Club, early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows the three boys walking along 125th Street. When they are out of frame, the video shows a car heading in their direction before the crash.

According to, The Miami Herald the driver is a 31-year-old woman with a suspended driver’s license who smelled of alcohol. She survived the crash and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Pat Santangelo, a member of the soccer club’s board of directors, says the boys were sent to the United States for a better life, and they took full advantage of the opportunities that were given.

Fr. Reggie Jean-Mary from Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church said the community lost three sons.

He said he knew Gedeon well, that he was an altar server and here telling friends, “’I don’t only want to play soccer, but I want to serve my church,’” Fr. Reggie said. “Every morning he would catch 2 buses to come from North Miami to Notre Dame d’Haiti to serve at the 7 a.m. mass. This is the kind of kids we lost. We didn’t lose them to drugs and delinquency, but trying to build a future.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help the families pay funeral costs for the three boys.

