Who Else Owes 50 Cent Money?

Cent and and Vivica Fox

50 Cent is on a rampage! Calling out all the people that owe him money up to the chopping block. The ongoing battle between him and singer Teairra Mari seems like it is an endless battle.

The two went to court in regards to a revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent for posting photos of Mari. The judge ruled in favor of 50 Cent. Mari owes him $30,000.

The rapper continues to go “head to head” on social media with Teairra Mari, former G-Unit rapper Young Buck, and actor Jackie Long. 50 Cent exposed Young Buck for allegedly being gay and having a Transexual relationship.

Actor Jackie Long was taunted on social media for not paying his full debt to Curtis James Jackson III.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Nick Cannon confessed that they are happy they never had to borrow or owe him.

Who will be next?

Looks like singer and actor Rotimi , is allegedly the next to join the 50 Cents money train. Rotimi , reportedly owes 50 Cent $300,000.

 

