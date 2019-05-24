CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic Songs And It’s Hilarious AF 

0 reads
Leave a comment
black twitter

Source: Westend61 / Getty

The world may not admit it, but you can always count on us young, cool Black folks to come up with a creative way to make even the most serious person laugh out loud. Admit it — Black millennials have turned social media the into a sort of daily family reunion, where we hurl jokes, plan events, help each other out, and speak to issues that affect our community the most.

The best part about Black Twitter is that it tends to give you a laugh no matter what circumstances or depressing news has been thrown your way for that day. Even the most darkest days when you feel like you don’t deserve to laugh, you can find a great gem on the right person’s timeline.

@Aponchonegro: Black twitter really let ppl in on the inside jokes of the black community. But they will never understand our struggle

@Smooth_Orator: Twitter is really big. Like, really big. And segregated like sh**. We joke about Black Twitter and the online community aspect but trust me, it’s “neighborhoods” on this app yeen never seen.”

This week, the hilarity ensued with folks taking lyrics from classic songs, and flipping it to mean whatever they want it to mean. Like these gems that Kash Doll shared:

https://twitter.com/kashdoll/status/1131265149917106176

And this one from @FOHMilton:

How many good lyric changes have you seen? Hit the flip for some of the funniest ones we caught.

Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic Songs And It’s Hilarious AF  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shaun King: Philadelphia Elected A Black Woman As…
 25 mins ago
05.24.19
6 items
Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And…
 31 mins ago
05.24.19
Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics…
 32 mins ago
05.24.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 1 hour ago
05.24.19
16 items
Boy Bye! Ben Carson Confuses Housing Foreclosures With…
 2 hours ago
05.24.19
Tests on desks in empty classroom
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…
 23 hours ago
05.23.19
Shady, Sad, But True: Here’s What Life Would…
 23 hours ago
05.23.19
Ben Carson Tried To ‘Reclaim His Time,’ Maxine…
 23 hours ago
05.23.19
D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New…
 1 day ago
05.23.19
Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New…
 2 days ago
05.22.19
Friends shopping at a flower market.
Listen To Black Women At Women’s Empowerment
 3 days ago
05.21.19
Just oxtails 2
Get Ready To Laugh As Black Moms Judge…
 3 days ago
05.21.19
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara Is Headed To Harvard Business School!
 3 days ago
05.21.19
#SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For…
 3 days ago
05.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close