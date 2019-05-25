CLOSE
Bel-Air: The Dramatic Series

Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

By now, you’ve seen the trailer for Bel-Air, a dramatic look at the classic tv show, The Prince of Bel-Air. And I’m sure you like most people wondered what Will Smith thought about the trailer? Well, he’s finally answered our question.

Now so far there is no word on if the show will be produced or what network will pick it up, but the idea of the show is kinda cool. Let’s see if Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment will pick up the show. Hmm.

Based on 2018 The Black List runner up script by Zach Baylin, King Richard centers on the real-life father who with no tennis background coached his girls into becoming tennis icons, with his youngest Serena winning 23 Grand Slam titles. As Deadline noted, "when his daughters were around the age of four, Richard Williams drew up a 78-page plan for their professional tennis careers. He began giving them tennis lessons and the girls learned the game on cracked, weedy public courts in Compton, reportedly after their father brawled with young toughs who were not fans of the sport and would not make way." It's unclear when the film will go into production, but what we do know is that Tim White and Trevor White will produce the film under Star Thrower Entertainment, alongside Smith and his Overbrook Entertainment banner, Deadline wrote.

