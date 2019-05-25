By now, you’ve seen the trailer for Bel-Air, a dramatic look at the classic tv show, The Prince of Bel-Air. And I’m sure you like most people wondered what Will Smith thought about the trailer? Well, he’s finally answered our question.

Now so far there is no word on if the show will be produced or what network will pick it up, but the idea of the show is kinda cool. Let’s see if Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment will pick up the show. Hmm.

Bel-Air: The Dramatic Series was originally published on hiphopnc.com