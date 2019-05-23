There’s Been A Big Beef Recall Just Before Memorial Day

Continue reading 20 Pics That Prove That At 49, Naomi Campbell Is Aging Like A Fine Wine

[caption id="attachment_2965728" align="alignleft" width="981"] Source: Michael Loccisano/amfAR / Getty[/caption] Naomi Campbell is not playing with us y'all! May 22 is the supermodel's 49th birthday and she doesn't look a day over 30...and neither does her body! Even better, the Gemini doesn't seem to be slowing down. Not only is she still working the runway giving the little girls a run for their money, but she also continues to rock magazine covers and in December signed a multi-million dollar deal with cosmetic giant Nars to be their spokeswoman (somehow her first ever). So to honor the iconic queen and living legend, here are 20 time she's proven that she's aging like a fine wine...and killing the game doing it.