Olentangy Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food

This is simply disgusting! Students allegedly put seamen and urine in teachers food!

This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students from Hyatts Middle School in Powell are under investigation after allegedly putting urine and semen in teachers food!

Last Thursday students allegedly put the bodily fluids in crepes that were being served to teachers.  The sheriff’s office was notified of the issue after a video was allegedly turned into Olentangy School administrators that showed the incident happening.  The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation that could lead to felony assault charges.

Olentangy Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

