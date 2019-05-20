CLOSE
Melvin Edmonds Of After 7 Dead At 65

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

Melvin Edmonds of the iconic R&B group After 7 passed away this morning.

A source close to the group revealed the news on Instagram. A picture was posted with Edmonds and the caption, “R.I.P to one of the greatest, underrated, soulful vocalist of our time, and member of @after7music Melvin Edmonds. I’m grateful to have worked with him from a far on their last album “TIMELESS” Prayers to the entire Edmonds family @babyface @therealkevonedmonds7 @jpedmonds😔🙏🏾

 

Edmonds was the brother of Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Kevon Edmonds.

A staple in 90s R&B airplay, After 7 consisted of Melvin Edmonds, Kevon Edmonds and Keith Mitchell. Popular songs from the group include “Ready or Not,” “Til You Do Me Right,” and “Can He Love You Like This.”

No cause of death had been reported. Edmonds was 65.

