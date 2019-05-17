CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Chris Rock Teams Up With Lionsgate To Reboot The ‘Saw’ Franchise

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lately some of our favorite shows and movies from back in the day have been making comebacks! The “Saw” franchise is next on the list of who’s making a comeback and this time around Chris Rock is teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures for the next film.

According to Deadline, Chris wrote a story that is being adapted by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Chris is also on board to executive produce the film, which is scheduled to release in October of 2020.

Rock expressed his excitement for the project saying, “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Joe Drake, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman said, “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that re-imagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all in.”

He continued, “Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all-time, and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea, and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Are we excited about this or nah?!

Chris Rock Through The Years

12 photos Launch gallery

Chris Rock Through The Years

Continue reading Chris Rock Through The Years

Chris Rock Through The Years

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Rock Teams Up With Lionsgate To Reboot The ‘Saw’ Franchise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 8 hours ago
05.17.19
Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has…
 8 hours ago
05.17.19
The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds…
 8 hours ago
05.17.19
People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken…
 9 hours ago
05.17.19
Michael Forever Tribute Concert
Michael Jackson’s Sons Start A YouTube Channel
 9 hours ago
05.17.19
Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby?
 9 hours ago
05.17.19
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline…
 9 hours ago
05.17.19
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24…
 9 hours ago
05.17.19
Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led…
 10 hours ago
05.17.19
53 itemsjanet jackson
53 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Press Play: Blac Chyna Lands Her Own Show…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
UPDATE: Black Woman Shot And Killed By Texas…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Halle Berry Does All Her Own Stunts In…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close