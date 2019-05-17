List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

It’s going to be a summer weather weekend and there are plenty of free community events going on in our area. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Loose Here Conference
|Event Date:
|05/18/2018
|Event Time:
|12 pm to 3 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Marsh Creek community Center
|Address Line 1:
|3050 N New Hope rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC
|Event Description:
|This is an event to Mentor young girls, teenage girls, young adult women and adult women who deal with low self esteem. This Non profit deal with real life issues such as Domestic violence, Sexual abuse, Child Molestation, and Bullying, and to help young single mothers. This organization is to build self esteem and teach women of all ages to know there worth. We also push education especially for the younger women and teenagers.
|Event Contact:
|LaShawn Sam
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 750-5253
|Event Contact Email:
|First.ladysam1@gmail.com
|Rev. Norman Cooper’s 20th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|05/19/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 am and 2:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|11912 Old Creedmoore Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27613
|Event Description:
|On May 19th Rev. Norman Cooper will be celebrating 20 years as the Pastor of Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. There will be two services on May 19th. At 11:00 am the message will be given by Dr. Shaunn Baker and at 2:30 pm the message will be given by Pastor Haywood Dock, Jr of Rock Spring Baptist Church.
|Southgate – Connecting Generations May Festival
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019
|Event Time:
|12 noon to 3 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Southgate Park
|Address Line 1:
|1801 Proctor Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Each year Macedonia New Life Church host a community festival in Southgate Park.
Our theme this year is “Southgate – Connecting Generations May Festival.” We will connect generations (adults and youths) in praise, music, worship, games, food, fun
and tables of information (YMCA, health, tracts, Bibles, etc.).
|Event Contact:
|Elora M. Lee
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 606-1423
|Event Contact Email:
|elee12@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.macedonianewlife.org
|Fresh Fire Conference
|Event Date:
|May 19-May 22 2019
|Event Time:
|Sun-10am& 4pm Mon-Wed 7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Cornerstone Christian Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|3237 Knotts Grove Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Oxford NC
|Event Description:
|Healing & Deliverance.. Miracles Signs & Wonders… Come With Expectancy…
Bishop J Phillip & Pastor Teresa Betts Invites everyone To Come To This Year’s Fresh Fire Conference 2019 Guest Speaker: Pastor Phil & GeriAnn Privette from Turning Point Intl. Ministries, Palm Springs, Florida…
May 19th at 10am& 4pm…
May 20-22 at 7pm Nightly.. You Do Not Want To Miss..
|Event Contact:
|919-690-1982
|Event Contact Number:
|919-690-1982
|Event Contact Email:
|cornerstone3237@iclou.com
|Event Web Site:
|cccbetts@gloryroad.net
|A Sunday Afternoon Worship Service
|Event Date:
|05192019
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Temple Of God For All People
|Address Line 1:
|853 Perry Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27502
|Event Description:
|You are cordially invited worship the Lord with Bishop T.D. Farrar and the Temple Of God For All People Ministry as Rev. Bryan Wright, Associate Minister of First Baptist Church, Fuquay-Varina, NC preaches the Word of God on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 3:00 pm at 853 Perry Road in Apex, NC. If you need a word from the Lord or encouragement in the Lord, Come, and be blessed through the powerful ministry of Rev. Bryan Wright. You will also hear great spiritual singing in this service. All are welcome!
|Event Contact:
|Deborah Burwell
|Event Contact Number:
|9198361872
|Event Contact Email:
|deborahburwell@att.net
|THE GOSPEL SEARCHERS ANNIVERSARY
|Event Date:
|05/19/2019
|Event Time:
|2:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Zion Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|530 Lystra Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill, NC, 27517
|Event Description:
|Singing Anniversary
|Event Contact:
|Otis Stroud
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 448-1256
|Event Contact Email:
|otisstroud7@yahoo.com
|FCCMC Scholarship Awards Luncheon
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019
|Event Time:
|12:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council extends an invitation to you as they recognize its 2019 Scholarship recipient’s at their Annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon. The Award’s Luncheon will be hosted at Solid Rock Bible Church (Pastor Yvonne Hodges), 5464 Muscat Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348. Join us as we celebrate the achievement of this year’s recipients! For more information, contact Pastor Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879 or Beverly Gibson @ 910.224.6415 or visit fayettevillemincouncil.org.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Yvonne Hodges/Beverly Gibson
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 797-5879/(910) 224-6415
|Event Contact Email:
|kimandbev@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|fayettevillemincouncil.org
|Meet Dogs That Help Those Living with Diabetes
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019
|Event Time:
|10:30 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Trinity Presbyterian Church
|Address Line 1:
|3120 North New Hope Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|Join the Raleigh Diabetes Group on May 18th at 10:30am with special guest Ears, Eyes, Nose, and Paws (EENP) and their cute little friends as we learn how dogs can be useful for those who are living with diabetes.
Those living with diabetes, caretakers, and those who want to understand how to make lifestyle changes to live a healthier life are welcome!
Register Today! https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e4ea8ac2ea1f85-raleigh
|Event Contact:
|Maxine Phillips
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|raleighdiabetesgroup@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e4ea8ac2ea1f85-raleigh
|Blessing of the Badges Service
|Event Date:
|05/19/2019
|Event Time:
|5:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 W. David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invite you to join them at the Annual Blessing of the Badges Service on Sunday, May 19, 2019 @ 5:00 PM. The program will recognize First Responders from Parkton and surrounding areas. First Responders help keep us and our community safe; often times going the extra mile and beyond the call of duty. Let’s take a moment and come out to recognize their heartfelt sacrifices and diligent work! Spread the Word and Bring a Friend to this uplifting service!
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Kenneth M. Jenkins
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Cedar Grove Open House
|Event Date:
|05/19/2019
|Event Time:
|1pm-4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Cedar Grove
|Address Line 1:
|3123 Brassfield Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Creedmoor, NC 27522
|Event Description:
|Join us at Cedar Grove Acres Wedding and Event Venue for their Spring Open House! Sign up through Eventbrite to come have fun with top area vendors that are ready to meet your event needs. There will be multiple raffle drawings, which means more chances to win!
|Event Contact:
|Sharif Radney
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 530-8892
|Event Contact Email:
|http://www.sirconcepts.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://cedargroveopenhouse.eventbrite.com
|Financial Empowerment
|Event Date:
|0518-20 2019
|Event Time:
|6:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Int’l Compassion and Deliverance Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|2013 New Hope Church Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27609
|Event Description:
|He will be speaking May 18-20, 2019 at International Compassion & Deliverance Ministries, 2013 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh NC 27609. Saturday at 6:00pm.; Sunday at 6:00pm.; Monday at 7:00pm. The conference is hosted by Pastor/Dr Pierre Ozana. Please call (919) 625-1961 for more information.
Dr. Nasir Siddiki is teaching wisdom success principles at the Wisdom Center in Tulsa, OK. He appears on television in several countries. As seen recently on God TV, he teaches regularly on the God TV Network and TBN Nejat TV.
Dr. Siddiki has ministered for Dr. Kenneth Copeland, Dr Jerry Savelle, Dr. Myles Munroe, Bishop Keith Butler, Pastor Bob Yandian, Dr. Dennis Burke, Pastor Rod Parsley, Benny Hinn, Paula White and many others. Segments as guest speaker were shown on TCT TV, Daystar TV, Lesea TV, the Inspiration Network and TBN. He has been featured in publications like Kenneth Hagin’s Word of Faith, Kenneth Copeland’s Believers Voice of Victory and the Charisma Magazine. His books and tapes are currently distributed to 30+ countries.
|Event Contact:
|Dr Pierre Ozana
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 625-1961
|Women Alive Unity God Women’s Conference
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019- 05/19/2019
|Event Time:
|Saturday 9am & 7pm and Sunday 10 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostle’s Faith Inc
|Address Line 1:
|741 Moravia St
|City, State, Zip:
|Winston Salem
|Event Description:
|The Born Again Free Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God the Apostle’s Faith Inc. will be hosting its annual Women’s Conference “Women Alive Unto God”. Services will be held May 18th and 19th. Saturday morning bible class is exclusively for Sisters beginning at 9 am. And all are welcome for the rest of the services Saturday evening at 7 pm and closing the conference on Sunday morning at 10 am. We are located at 741 Moravia St. Winston Salem, NC 27107. We are expecting great things for the women of God as we strive for excellence in Christ Jesus. Hope to see you there. For more information on this service and others please visit our church website at bornagainfreechurch.org.
|Event Contact:
|Barbara Adams
|Event Contact Number:
|336-788-4330
|Event Contact Email:
|jenny_d_1@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|bornagainfreechurch.org
|Women, Know Your Worth In Christ- Women’s Conferen
|Event Date:
|05/17/2019
|Event Time:
|7:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Faucette Memorial CME Church
|Address Line 1:
|2124 Charles Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27707
|Event Description:
|“Women, Know Your Worth In Christ”- Women’s Conference
May 17th- Evening Worship Service 7pm
May 18th- Prayer Breakfast / Panel Discussion 9:00am
May 19th- Sunday Service 11:00am
|Event Contact:
|Lady Andrea Couch
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 530-0555
|Event Contact Email:
|fmwomensconf@aol.com
|Family and Friends Day
|Event Date:
|05/19/2019
|Event Time:
|10:45 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Oak City Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|726 Method Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27607
|Event Description:
|In an atmosphere filled with praise, join us in worshipping the Lord through music, songs and a powerful word from the Lord. Everyone is invited to join us for Family and Friends Day!
Sponsored by 2019 Homecoming Committee
|Event Contact:
|Oak City Baptist Church
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 839-5869
|Event Contact Email:
|oakcity52@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.oakcitybaptist.org
|Joyful Connections Corp. Inc., 2019 Book Fair
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00 am-2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|W.D. Hill Recreation Center
|Address Line 1:
|1306 Fayetteville St., Durham NC 27702
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27707
|Event Description:
|Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc. will host Reading Is Essential Community Book Fair. This event will take place on May 18, 2019 at W. D Hill Recreation Center..
Children in K-12th will receive four free books to take home with them, according to their grade level.
Children in 8th grade and below will need to be accompanied with a parent or guardian.
Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., is a 501 c 3 non profit organization based in Durham, NC. We are expanding literacy beyond the classrooms.
|Event Contact:
|Alicia Grant
|Event Contact Number:
|919 672 5380
|Event Contact Email:
|grant.alicia55@yahoo.com
|Joyful Connections Corp Inc. Book Drive
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019
|Event Time:
|10 am-2 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|W. D. Hill Recreation Hill
|Address Line 1:
|1308 Fayetteville St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC
|Event Description:
|Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., Reading Is Essential 2019 Book Drive will be held on May 18, 2019 at W.D. Hill Recreation Center in Durham, NC. The hours are 10:00 am-2:00 pm.
This event is for children in K-12th. Students will pick out 4 free books to take home with them, according to their grade level.
Children under 13 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., is a 501 c 3 non-profit.
Mission Statement:
Empowering, Educating, Motivating, and Having fun while giving back to the community.
|Event Contact:
|Alicia Grant
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|grant.alicia55@yahoo.com
|:
|Free Clothes Give Away
|Event Date:
|05/18/2019
|Event Time:
|9 am until 2 p.m
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mount Peace Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1601 Martin Luther King Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh N.C. 27610
|Event Description:
|FREE CLOTHES GIVE-AWAY
KNOW SOMEONE IN NEED ALL ARE WELCOME!!!
|Event Contact:
|Miriam Monk
|Event Contact Number:
|919 610-9932
|Event Contact Email:
|miriammonk40@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend was originally published on thelightnc.com