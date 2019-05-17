CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]

2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA - Portraits

Source: Smallz & Raskind / Getty

UPDATE: Per Conrad Thompson, a close friend of Flair, the procedure Flair undertook was planned before Flair was set to fly to Las Vegas for a convention. He also says that Flair’s health is “not as grave or serious” as TMZ is making it out to be.

ORIGINAL STORY: Per TMZ, Ric Flair was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

The 70-year-old Flair was in Atlanta where something went wrong. He was immediately taken to the emergency room to be treated. Although specifics are unclear as to what happened to The Nature Boy, his condition is considered “very serious”.

Two years ago, Flair was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after he suffered a ruptured intestine. He was then in critical condition but bounced back to not only survive but get married and walk down the aisle to Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip.”

RELATED: Offset And Metro Boomin Style And Profile With The Nature Boy For ‘Ric Flair Drip’ [VIDEO]

Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Michael Forever Tribute Concert
Michael Jackson’s Sons Start A YouTube Channel
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby?
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
53 itemsjanet jackson
53 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Press Play: Blac Chyna Lands Her Own Show…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
UPDATE: Black Woman Shot And Killed By Texas…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Halle Berry Does All Her Own Stunts In…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close