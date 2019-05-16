Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer Is Here! But Remember These Easter Eggs From Season 4?

It’s official, Black Mirror is back! The trailer for season 5 of the hit Netflix series dropped on Wednesday, and it’s chock full of twists, turns and celebrity cameos — including Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anthony Mackie. The thriller anthology will consists of three brand new stories from creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Variety reports:

“Once again, technology is front and center driving the stories in these three pieces, both distracting and tempting the protagonists. In addition to continuing to comment on the state of social media, this season promises to also dive deeper into the state of artificial intelligence, smart technology and virtual reality.”

The last time we got a new Black Mirror episode was back in December with the interactive standalone “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” in which viewers were able to make decisions for the main character choose different actions to see alternate outcomes. Folks enjoyed it so much that they couldn’t wait to get more BM episodes. So imagine the disdain fans felt when they found out that we were only getting three new episodes in season 5.

@VogueJukeBox: “black mirror made us wait so long only to give us 3 episodes huh… they better be interactive like bandersnatch.”

@cadymerow: “new black mirror on june 5 only three new episodes they better be two hours long each”

Season 5 of Black Mirror drops June 5th on Netflix. And if you ever wondered about the theory that each episode exists in the same Universe, then season 4 of the hit show may prove the theory to be true. There were so many hidden messages, a.k.a. Easter Eggs, in the last season that made it clear everything in the Black Mirror-verse is connected.

Want your mind blow? Hit the flip for more and let the conspiracies begin.

