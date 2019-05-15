CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help You When You’re Feeling S.A.D.

9 reads
Leave a comment
Woman in white bathrobe curled up and looking pensive

Source: Terry Vine / Getty

It’s the second week of May, but for some reason, Mother Nature is giving us full on February vibes. We all know that the weather has a huge impact on our daily moods. And most of us who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder thought we were in the clear once April rolled around. But Nah.

The attitude and behavior of human beings is drastically affected by the chilly, darkness of the Fall and Winter months. Although most people can adapt to the drastic seasonal shift, for some, cold, rainy weather brings a clinical form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, a.k.a “SAD.” However, it’s not just the Winter seasons that can put us in a funk — Spring has a way of heightening depression also.

“Just as the lack of sunlight may alter brain levels of certain mood-controlling chemicals — such as the hormone melatonin — in November, the same moody chemicals and their messengers get confused when the light comes out in the spring. In fact, ten percent of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) experience symptoms in reverse: Once the weather turns warm, they grow melancholy.”- Everyday Health (2014)

According to Mental Health America, symptoms for SAD include:

Mood changes: extremes of mood and, in some, periods of mania in spring and summer

Depression: misery, guilt, loss of self-esteem, hopelessness, diminished interest in activities, despair, and apathy

Anxiety: tension and inability to tolerate stress

Social Problems: irritability and desire to avoid social contact

Sleep Problems: desire to oversleep and difficulty staying awake or, sometimes, disturbed sleep and early morning waking

Feeling any of these symptoms? You’re not alone. Hit the flip to check out these 7 tips to help you cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help You When You’re Feeling S.A.D. was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Faith Rivera
Wake County Woman Missing Since Friday
 18 hours ago
05.15.19
Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
The Cutest North West Moments Ever, From Her…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Angry Much? Climate Change Is Going Viral This…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Hughley TV: DL Explains Why The Economy Is…
 1 day ago
05.15.19
Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows:…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
“Empire” to End On Fox After Its Sixth…
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Kim K Freeing Prisoners Is An Overstatement
 3 days ago
05.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close