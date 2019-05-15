CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments

24 reads
Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Beyoncé told us the best revenge is your paper three years ago on “Formation” and as more news comes out abut the Queen’s investments, her words are proving more and more true.

Inside Edition reported late last week that Beyoncé and a few other celebrities are banking big off of their early investments in Uber. The ride-share company went public last week on the New York Stock Exchange and in Beyoncé’s case, she flipped what would have been her normal performance fee of $6 million into shares of the company.

Those shares now are worth an estimated $300 million.

It’s not the only slice of Uber money rolling into the Carter household as Jay-Z was an early investor into the company as well, dating back to 2011.

It’s another feather in the cap of Bey’s investment portfolio. Earlier this year she announced a partnership with Adidas to relaunch her IvyPark line. She recently translated her 2018 legendary Coachella performance into a reported $60 million deal with Netflix for two more specials. The rights to Homecoming, the documentary based upon her Coachella performance netted the star a cool $20 million.

Like she said, the best revenge is your paper.

RELATED: Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Frankie Beverly Responds To Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go” Cover: “This Is One Of The High Points Of My Life”

Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Faith Rivera
Wake County Woman Missing Since Friday
 18 hours ago
05.15.19
Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
The Cutest North West Moments Ever, From Her…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Angry Much? Climate Change Is Going Viral This…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Hughley TV: DL Explains Why The Economy Is…
 1 day ago
05.15.19
Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows:…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
“Empire” to End On Fox After Its Sixth…
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Kim K Freeing Prisoners Is An Overstatement
 3 days ago
05.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close