CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO]

4 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' - Arrivals

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Bill Nye has been trying to tell y’all that climate change is no muthaf***in’ joke and now he’s enough of your bulls#!t.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The science guy appeared on John Oliver’s HBO show this past weekend and let the yoppa spray on all deniers in no uncertain terms.

We promise, you’ve never seen Bill Nye like this before. Press play below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Faith Rivera
Wake County Woman Missing Since Friday
 18 hours ago
05.15.19
Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
The Cutest North West Moments Ever, From Her…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Angry Much? Climate Change Is Going Viral This…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Hughley TV: DL Explains Why The Economy Is…
 1 day ago
05.15.19
Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows:…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
“Empire” to End On Fox After Its Sixth…
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Kim K Freeing Prisoners Is An Overstatement
 3 days ago
05.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close