On the 22nd season premiere of the hit PBS show, ‘Arthur;’ Mr. Ratburn gets married to a man and his students were invited to the wedding. The episode entitled “Mr. Ratburn & the Special Someone,” Mr. Ratburn who is Arthur’s teacher gets married, but the show doesn’t go into details about their relationship just that it was a couple getting married.

Back in 2005, there was an episode about a lesbian couple at Arthur’s school, but the episode was pulled because of the backlash about the gay couple. 14 years later, Twitter was in full support of the episode.

And now a word from us kids:

GAY RIGHTS! https://t.co/38sjcyQ1oE — 𝚂𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚘𝚜’ 𝚃𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚍 (@salmattos) May 13, 2019

It turns out Arthur is more courageous and explicit than Avengers: Endgame when it comes to LGBTQ2 lives and storylines. Congrats Mr. Ratburn! Your move, Marvel…. https://t.co/eq99SerHaC — Rachel Giese (@rachelagiese) May 13, 2019

PBS is known for taking risks, let’s see what happens next.

PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding was originally published on hiphopnc.com