PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding

PBS Funding

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

On the 22nd season premiere of the hit PBS show, ‘Arthur;’ Mr. Ratburn gets married to a man and his students were invited to the wedding. The episode entitled “Mr. Ratburn & the Special Someone,” Mr. Ratburn who is Arthur’s teacher gets married, but the show doesn’t go into details about their relationship just that it was a couple getting married.

Back in 2005, there was an episode about a lesbian couple at Arthur’s school, but the episode was pulled because of the backlash about the gay couple. 14 years later, Twitter was in full support of the episode.

PBS is known for taking risks, let’s see what happens next.

June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the work and lives of all those in the LGBTQ community. While there have been huge strides for the community as a whole, oftentimes aspects are dismissed or omitted from the larger conversation from the big screen, media outlets, and in various realms of politics. To celebrate Pride, here are 17 celebrities that are advocates and use their platform to help bring awareness to LGBTQ community needs. Of course, there are certainly more that can be added to this list if we inclusively add all those that are allies, but these are just 17 that are really doing some amazing work on, and off, the big screen.

PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding was originally published on hiphopnc.com

