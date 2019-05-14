A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late Monday, KHOU 11 reports.
Witness video of the shooting was widely circulated on social media overnight. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting “I’m pregnant” multiple times before she is shot.
Witness video appears to show the woman on the ground when about five gunshots ring out. KHOU 11 chose to not show that unedited video at this time because it is very graphic, and it is unclear who originally recorded it.
Police said the officer attempted to render aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.
29 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
29 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
1. Renee Davis, 23Source: 1 of 5
2. Gynnya McMillenSource: 2 of 5
3. Kindra ChapmanSource: 3 of 5
4. Miriam CareySource: 4 of 5
5. Darnesha HarrisSource: 5 of 5
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be Pregnant was originally published on blackamericaweb.com